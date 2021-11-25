Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 5,842 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

IGSB stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

