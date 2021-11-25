HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.99% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

