Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

