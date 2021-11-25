HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 34,001,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,969. HP has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

Get HP alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.