HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 34,001,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. HP has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

