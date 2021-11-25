HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.73

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.73 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 446.85 ($5.84). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 442.95 ($5.79), with a volume of 16,990,147 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.75. The firm has a market cap of £90.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

