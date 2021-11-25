Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

