Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.87.

TSE HBM opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

