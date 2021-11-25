i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 123,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,298. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

