i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Specifically, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

