IAM Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.