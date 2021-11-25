IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 70,027 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 304.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59.

