IAM Advisory LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,763 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $668.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

