IAM Advisory LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE A opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

