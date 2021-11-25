IAM Advisory LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

