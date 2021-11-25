IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ opened at $94.01 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.