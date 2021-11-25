Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMGF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42. Icade has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

