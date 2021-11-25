Ideaology 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

