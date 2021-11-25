IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $622.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.14 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

