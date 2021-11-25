IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 443 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

CHD stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

