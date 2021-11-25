IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 660.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

RWJ opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

