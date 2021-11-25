Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to B at TheStreet

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

