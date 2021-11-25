Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.4% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

EJAN opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

