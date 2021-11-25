Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as low as C$9.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 29,369 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$313.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

