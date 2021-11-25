Insider Buying: Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) Insider Purchases 833,300 Shares of Stock

Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) insider Clive Jones purchased 833,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$258,323.00 ($184,516.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bannerman Resources Company Profile

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. Its principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

