Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Acquires $312,000.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OWL opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

