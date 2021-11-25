Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.34. 2,072,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

