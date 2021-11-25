Insider Buying: DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Acquires 529,801 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($124,593.91).

DX (Group) stock remained flat at $GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 348,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.13. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £172.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.