Insider Buying: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

