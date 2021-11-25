Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,110,188.25 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,110,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $243,163.31.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

