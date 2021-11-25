Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 10,502 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16.

ALGM opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.