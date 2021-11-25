Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 10,502 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $342,260.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16.
ALGM opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
