Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells 5,709 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.