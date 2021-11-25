Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $142,834.85 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 16,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $142,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

