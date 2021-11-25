Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $32,880.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $32,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $22,880.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $69,196.82.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.