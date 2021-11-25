Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $552.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.55 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.15 and a 200-day moving average of $441.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.