Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $76,043.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.