Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,223,460.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ WINA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.82. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $165.82 and a 52-week high of $277.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.