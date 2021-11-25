Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $1,223,460.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total transaction of $1,223,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.82. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $165.82 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Get Winmark alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.