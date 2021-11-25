Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $293,363.35 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoetis alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55.

Shares of ZTS opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.