Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Intapp stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,199. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.