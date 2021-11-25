InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

IHG opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

