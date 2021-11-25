Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

INTU opened at $684.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.92. The company has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52-week low of $345.01 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.