Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38). Approximately 419,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 236,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of £306.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

