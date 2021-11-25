Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

