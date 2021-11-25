Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.