Invesco Ltd. Buys 132,062 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CIO opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $773.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

