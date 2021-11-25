Invesco Ltd. Invests $14.73 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

