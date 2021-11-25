Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of 8X8 worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

