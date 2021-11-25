Invesco Ltd. Sells 171,256 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

