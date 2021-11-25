Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 1,012.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $163.90 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.59.

