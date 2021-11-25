Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $125.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.